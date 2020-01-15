0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Speaker Xhaferi meets US Ambassador Byrnes

Current political developments in the country and Parliament's work dynamic until the coming early parliamentary election is scheduled were discussed Wednesday by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and US Ambassador Kate Byrnes.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 15 January 2020 16:26
