Speaker Xhaferi meets US Ambassador Byrnes

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Wednesday in the Assembly with US Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes.

“Xhaferi thanked for the support of the US Embassy and the United States for North Macedonia, stressing that the preserved US focus on our country and the region in general is of great importance to us,” Parliament said in a press release.

The Speaker informed Ambassador Byrnes about the new government’s engagement to curb the pandemic and measures aimed at protecting public health, as well as its economic measures and the preparation of a strategy on the opening of EU accession talks. He also presented the Parliament’s activities planned to take place by the end of the year.

Ambassador Byrnes congratulated Xhaferi on the successful parliamentary elections, the formation of institutions and his re-election as Speaker.

North Macedonia, she said, has done a lot in a short period of time especially in terms of Euro-Atlantic integration.

Parliament forming wide support for the strategic goals, especially in terms of NATO and EU membership, is of vital importance, according to the Ambassador.

Byrnes noted that fight against corruption, issues related to national security and origin of investments and the adoption of an anti-discrimination law were key as well, said the press release.