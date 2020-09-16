Speaker Xhaferi meets Ukrainian Ambassador Zadorozhniuk

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Wednesday with Natalia Zadorozhniuk, briefing her on the Parliament’s activities.

Speaker Xhaferi said bilateral relations are characterized by friendship, trust, no open issues and cooperation in many fields of mutual interest, his Office said in a press release.

Ambassador Zadorozhniuk said the Ukraine highly values the fact that North Macedonia supports the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, highlighting the excellent cooperation within international organizations and inter-parliamentary assemblies.

Xhaferi and Zadorozhniuk expressed commitment for enhancement of economic cooperation and trade exchange, while the mutual goals for Euro-Atlantic integration represent an excellent foundation for further enhancement of cooperation.

In addition, Zadorozhniuk handed over the notes of congratulations from Dmytro Razumkov, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, over Xhaferi’s re-election to the Speaker’s post and North Macedonia’s Independence Day, reads the press release.