Speaker Xhaferi meets Hungarian Ambassador Dux

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Friday with Hungarian Ambassador Laszlo Istvan Dux, discussing the Parliament’s formation and activities.

Ambassador Dux said Hungary would continue to provide financial and economic support to North Macedonia, but also support the management of illegal migration at the southern border, where Hungarian police officers patrol alongside Macedonian counterparts, protecting the European Union borders and contributing to regional and European security and stability.

Dux reaffirmed his country’s full support to EU’s enlargement and the start of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations, Xhaferi’s Office said in a press release.