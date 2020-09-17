Speaker Xhaferi holds farewell meeting with Italian Ambassador Romeo

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Thursday held a farewell meeting with Italian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Carlo Romeo.

Xhaferi highlighted the exceptional relations between the two countries, particularly praising Italy’s strong, sincere and friendly support to North Macedonia in terms of the EU accession negotiations date, the Speaker’s office said in a press release.

In addition, the press release reads, Italy’s support to North Macedonia in the Adriatic-Ionian Initiative, NATO, and the accession process is of major significance, and as allies now, the countries see important and constructive cooperation, especially in terms of SEEBRIG and the UNIFIL mission which is under Italy’s leadership.

Speaker Xhaferi briefed Ambassador Romeo on the coming activities of the Parliament, including the review of several amendments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as activities in relation to the European agenda and the opening of the first chapters towards the year’s end.

In addition, the Speker informed the Ambassador on the Parliament’s activities in terms of the commitment to maintaining continued and intensive cooperation.

Ambassador Romeo congratulated Xhaferi on his re-election as Parliament Speaker, praised the formation of the Government and Parliament, and voiced hope that in the coming period North Macedonia will work towards boosting the economy and ensuring health protection against COVID-19. Strong commitment of state institutions to the European agenda is expected, with delivered results in terms of reforms which is of high importance to the European Union ahead of the opening of the first chapters, especially as regards fight against corruption, reforms in judiciary and the rule of law.

The two also discussed development of economic cooperation, attracting more Italian investment, trade and business cooperation, deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation and sharing experiences in foreign policy and parliamentary diplomacy, the press release reads.

On behalf of the Parliament and the excellent cooperation with the Italian Embassy in Skopje, Speaker Xhaferi presented Ambassador Romeo with a Recognition for exceptional engagement.