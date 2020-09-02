Speaker Xhaferi holds farewell meeting with Ambassador Žbogar

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Wednesday held a farewell meeting with EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar, his office said.

Xhaferi thanked for the ongoing cooperation with the EU Delegation to North Macedonia all the while thanking Ambassador Žbogar personally for his contribution to the processes considered a positive turning point in the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration bid.

He also wished him success in his future endeavours, said the press release.

The Speaker pinpointed the importance of dynamic cooperation with the European Union institutions, namely the European Commission and the European Parliament.

Also, Xhaferi welcomed the Jean Monnet Dialogue as a successful tool in improving political dialogue in Parliament, stated the press release.

Congratulating Xhaferi on his re-election as Speaker, Žbogar said he was grateful for the cooperation in the past four years and Speaker Xhaferi’s dedication to the European agenda, having political dialogue with all parliamentary parties.

He said he hoped that the negotiating framework would be defined in the coming weeks in order the first intergovernmental conference to be held by the end of 2020.

“Parliament will have a role in this new stage of the process and it is of key importance that all political parties are actively involved in EU issues. The adoption of an anti-discrimination law is of vital interest in the coming period alongside the election of members of the Council of Civil Oversight,” the outgoing EU Ambassador stated.