Speaker Xhaferi extends Independence Day greeting

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, on his personal behalf and on behalf of the MPs, has congratulated Independence Day, due to be observed on Tuesday.

“We have been growing together, we have been addressing all kinds of challenges, situations, crises. We have been doing it united, like a family, because it is the best way, we are strongest that way, invincible. There is no challenge big enough to break this unity, not even the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put to the test all health and economic systems in the world. We will overcome it, together and united,” Xhaferi said in his greeting.

According to the Speaker, the Republic over the years has experienced and come through myriad crises, even a conflict.

However, he stressed, the country has always known which road it should take and which objective it should set.

“The proof that it is on the right path is this year’s great achievement – becoming a full-fledged member of NATO, the powerful military and political alliance,” Xhaferi said calling it a great achievement for the security and safety of the country.

We are moving forward to meet the next goal – membership into the EU, he noted.

“To make it a reality, we have to maintain the same dynamic, the same fervour and commitment all the while having faith that we will make it. And we will if we build strong, functioning institutions that will work and contribute equally, sincerely and transparency treating our citizens and their rights as they should be treated,” Xhaferi said in his Independence Day greeting.