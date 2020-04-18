Speaker Xhaferi extends Easter greetings

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has extended Easter greetings to all Orthodox Christians, wishing good health, spiritual peace and joy.

“Spend this holiday surrounded by your close ones and positive thoughts,” says Speaker Xhaferi.

He expresses gratitude to the country’s health workers for being on the front line in protecting the people’s health, congratulating them on their courage and commitment.

“The entire world is facing a serious challenge that reminds us on the fragility of life but also the strength of mankind’s will to survive. It has faced us with the truth that we are all equal and only unity can make us winners. During this big holiday for Christianity that celebrates the victory of life over death, I wish that you have the strength given by your faith,” says Xhaferi in the Easter note.