Speaker: NATO protocol to be ratified by Feb. 12

Parliament will ratify the protocol for the country's accession into NATO by Feb. 12 at the latest, Speaker Talat Xhaferi has stated. 

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 8 January 2020 18:09
