Spasovski: We’re not thinking about postponing election

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski underlined Thursday that leaders of political parties did not discuss at their meeting over the coronavirus situation about possibly postponing the election, as there's no need to make such a decision at the moment. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 12 March 2020 16:31
