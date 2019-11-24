Spasovski: We’re fighting to win against crime and corruption

Skopje, 24 November 2019 (MIA) – The country’s biggest challenge is to consolidate the system through reforms and be uncompromising in fighting against crime and corruption, according to Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski speaking at the “Macedonia at Crossroads” panel discussion.

North Macedonia needs the EU’s supervision while working to strengthen governmental agencies so citizens can trust them, Minister Spasovski said.

He also noted that the economic situation wasn’t the reason behind what’s happening with young people today.

“The people leaving the country the most,” Spasovski said, “are those who are successful; those who have career prospects here and abroad.”

“They recognize that the system doesn’t recognize the interests of citizens,” Spasovski continued.

“Our battle is to fight against crime and corruption. Everything we do needs to focus on this target in the future, which will have a powerful impact on the country’s integration and strong system consolidation.”

According to Spasovski, the country’s NATO membership is becoming increasingly certain, and it will help the country develop further.

He expressed his trust that negotiations with the EU would start soon, too, “regardless of all the turbulences.”

“It’s a fact that all EU member countries support us,” Spasovski said, “except France, which was against the start of talks not because of us, but because of EU relations.”

However, the Interior Minister explained, “this country of ours” has never been given anything for free. Although it has had to work hard for everything since the country’s independence, this didn’t discourage the government from continuing forward on the right track.

“For us, there’s no alternative,” Spasovski said. “It’s one thing to say something at home to score political points, and say something else abroad.

“This nation needs an honest approach. Whatever was done well, it should be said it was done well, and what was bad should be described as bad.”

The panel discussion was organized by the Democratic Union, whose president Pavle Trajanov also took part. mr/