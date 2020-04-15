Spasovski: We base decisions on experts’ opinions

Kumanovo, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – All measures adopted by the government are based on experts’ recommendations, PM Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday in Kumanovo, where he and Deputy PM Bujar Osmani attended Wednesday the 31st session of the Kumanovo Crisis HQ.

He called on citizens not no gather in large groups and practice social distancing during upcoming Easter holidays. The best way to stop the virus from spreading, he underlined, is to celebrate the holiday home.

“We can’t make a decision to shut down places of worship, but all religious authorities have underlined the importance of abiding by measures adopted by the government and practicing social distancing,” Spasovski said in answer to a reporter’s question.

The staff of the Kumanovo hospital, he underlined, is being tested for the coronavirus. Some hospital units may decrease activities, however, hospital staff amounts to 700 and only 44 people have been infected.

Spasovski underlined that all measures will be taken to provide the people of Kumanovo with appropriate healthcare protection. He added that doctors from other cities have been reallocated to the Kumanovo hospital.

“I’m not in favor of implementing harsh restrictions, because the population sizes of Debar and Kumanovo are incomparable. However, we’ll discuss a 24-hour quarantine of the city and if epidemiologists and other experts say that this is necessary, that’s what we’ll do to protect public health and people’s lives,” Spasovski said.

He underlined that citizens will be informed of new decisions once they are adopted and called on them to respect measures, practice social distancing and help overcome the situation.

Stakeholders are set to decide at the session of the Kumanovo Crisis HQ how best to curb the spread of the pandemic in the city. Spasovski also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The government adopted preventive measures very early on and these measures have produced results. We’ll do everything we can to protect public health and people’s lives. That’s our top priority,” Spasovski said.

He underlined that the government will help both workers and business owners overcome the crisis and called on citizens to respect measures.

Deputy PM Bujar Osmani said that in his role as chief coordinator of local self-government crisis management bodies against COVID-19 he participated at the Wednesday session of the Council of Kumanovo and learned the positions of local authorities regarding the coronavirus situation in Kuanovo and also communicated the government’s opinions. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the infected. Osmani thanked healthcare workers for their efforts on the front lines.

“We decided to increase coronavirus testing. The Prime Minister and myself are here to discuss new demands put forward by municipalities and find common ground on how to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kumanovo and later in other municipalities,” Osmani said.

He thanked the Kumanovo Crisis HQ for meeting on a regular basis, making and implementing decisions, and underlined that only together we can end the crisis and resume normal life.

Kumanovo mayor Maksim Dimitrievski thanked government representatives for attending the session of the Kumanovo Crisis HQ. He said that Kumanovo has the highest percentage of infected patients according to population size and underlined the need for more restrictive measures to prevent these numbers from skyrocketing.

Dimitrievski thanked media for reporting on the pandemic objectively and the people who respect measures. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and told coronavirus patients they can count on the city’s support.