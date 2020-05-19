Spasovski-Varadkar: Ireland strongly supports North Macedonia

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – Ireland strongly supports North Macedonia and is prepared to share its experiences regarding the country’s economic development as a result of its EU membership, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told North Macedonia’s counterpart Oliver Spasovski during a phone call on Tuesday.

PM Varadkar congratulated the Government for its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NATO membership and the EU decision for the start of accession negotiations.

PM Spasovski thanked Ireland for its sincere support, saying North Macedonia expects the negotiating framework in June and sooner start of accession negotiations. He highlighted the Government’s commitment to the implementation of the bilateral agreements with Greece and Bulgaria as positive models in the region, the Government said in a press release.

The two PMs agreed that the EU-Western Balkans Summit Zagreb 2020 sent a strong message of Union’s support to the region.

Varadkar briefed Spasovski that Ireland is starting to relax restrictions, while the latter said the same is being done in North Macedonia, followed by resumption of the activities for administering the parliamentary elections, reads the press release.