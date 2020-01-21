0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsSvet.SlajderVideo statement

Spasovski urges members of government to give priority to national interests

The national interests should be the priority of all ministers and deputies in the caretaker government, PM Oliver Spasovski said responding to a journalist question before the start of government session Tuesday evening in Shtip and about his opinion on the work of the government and the action of the Additional Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, who was recording with camera the staff of the ministry’s regional unit during his visit to Berovo.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 21 January 2020 20:35

