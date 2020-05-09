Spasovski urges IRC to relook decision on opening mosques, MOC-OA to act responsibly

Skopje, 9 May 2020 (MIA) – The Islamic Religious Community (IRC) should reconsider its decision on opening mosques, while the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA) should also act responsibly, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

“I’ve stated my position on all religious communities. They need to respect the Government’s decisions,” Spasovski noted. “These decisions are not made for political reasons, but are decisions that mean protection of people’s lives and health. I urge them to reconsider their decision in terms of opening religious buildings, and I also urge MOC-OA to act responsibly as it made a series of lapses recently.”