Spasovski-Trudeau: COVID-19 a global challenge that requires global response

Skopje, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed in a video-meeting on Wednesday that COVID-19 is a global challenge that requires global response through close cooperation among multilateral institutions.

Spasovski thanked Trudeau for Canada’s active global role in the efforts to fight COVID-19 but also the assistance provided to North Macedonia in overcoming the crisis effects, the Government said in a press release.

PM Spasovski highlighted the excellent and continual cooperation and partnership with Canada, adding that North Macedonia’s NATO membership opens further opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

PM Trudeau expressed satisfaction from the solid bilateral cooperation and pride for Canada’s support to North Macedonia’s NATO integration, as well as the fact that both countries will cooperate as allies in the future.

Trudeau also stressed that Canada supports North Macedonia’s efforts to join the EU and congratulated the Government for the results achieved and challenges overcome regarding the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the country and its citizens over the past three years, reads the press release.