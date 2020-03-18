Spasovski: Tougher coronavirus measures in state of emergency

Skopje, 18 March 2020 (MIA) – Caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski pointed out Wednesday that during a state of emergency institutions will impose tougher coronavirus measures and rigorous control to protect people’s health.

Police and inspection services will be fully engaged, he added.

Anyone failing to adhere to recommendations and self-isolation statements, would be facing heavy sanctions, both monetary and prison, Spasovski noted.

In a statement for the public broadcasting service, Spasovski said initial government decisions on restrictions and measures would be passed on Thursday. However, he noted, that didn’t mean that life won’t go on as usual.

Restricting movement of people, further restricting public gatherings, etc. are only some of the measures that could be taken.

“This is a difficult situation in which we find ourselves for the first time and which is binding for us all – institutions, citizens, business, the media. Let’s work together to win this fight,” Spasovski urged.

“A state of emergency in fact brings all instruments of efficiency to the government. It enables it to legally enforce regulation and change certain legal solutions in order to deal with the coronavirus,” the caretaker PM noted.

According to him, depending on the situation, a state of emergency may be extended over 30 days.

In addition, Spasovski noted there was enough food supply both in the markets and in state reserves.

The health system, he continued, has the capacity to deal with the situation, and is doing a great job so far.

At the same time, Spasovski said, the economy is also taken into account and businesses need to receive help.

“It’s possible that the number of coronavirus cases will rise, given that the virus will spread. Therefore, we need to be prepared. If we’re aware that there’s nothing more important than health and life, the least we can do is stay home,” PM Oliver Spasovski said.