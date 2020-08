Spasovski to hold final press conference as caretaker PM

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – PM Oliver Spasovski is set to hold Thursday a final press conference, as caretaker prime minister, ahead of parliament session on election of new government scheduled for Saturday (Aug. 29).

Spasovski was nominated to serve as prime minister of the caretaker government by former and future Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, according to the Przino agreement, set to organize early parliamentary elections. The mandate of the caretaker government was extended due to COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of the state of emergency. Caretaker government was elected on Jan. 3, 2020.

PM-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev nominated Oliver Spasovski for the post of Minister of Interior in the new government.

The caretaker government also included ministers from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.