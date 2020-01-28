0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Spasovski: There are no big or small communities, all are part of ‘equal society for all’ concept

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Deputy Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations, Nedzhad Mehmedovic, met Tuesday with members of the Montenegrin community in North Macedonia, led by Boris Popivoda, the government said in a press release. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 28 January 2020 21:19
Back to top button
Close
Close