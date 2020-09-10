Spasovski thanks Žbogar for commitment in bringing country closer to EU

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski met Thursday with EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar, thanking him for the engagement and commitment in the process of bringing North Macedonia closer to the European Union.

Minister Spasovski highlighted the commitment to reforms for the purpose of making the MoI an efficient service for citizens and implementation of European values in daily operations. In this regard, the support provided through the IPA funds has contributed to the enhancement of the capacities in the fight against organized crime and security of the state border, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

Žbogar congratulated Spasovski on his re-election as MoI and noted the excellent cooperation they have enjoyed over the past four years.

Interlocutors discussed the large reform processes such as the establishment of the National Security Agency in accordance with European standards, and implementation of the new model for interception of communications by the newly-established Operational-Technical Agency, reads the press release.