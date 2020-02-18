0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsVideo statement

Spasovski-Stoltenberg: Attained standards lead to NATO membership

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Tuesday in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who showed the visiting delegation the spot where the flag and plate of North Macedonia are to be placed during the official ceremony on occasion of the country's membership.

Ivan Kolekjevski 18 February 2020 19:43
