Spasovski: State of emergency to support swift, effective response to coronavirus outbreak

Skopje, 18 March 2020 (MIA) – In a state of emergency, the movement of people and their liberties are not automatically restricted, caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in a Facebook post.

According to him, by declaring a nationwide state of emergency, President Stevo Pendarovski makes it possible for the Government to swiftly and effectively implement prevention measures to protect people’s health and normal functioning of the economy.

“This decision doesn’t imply halt in free transport, food needs, or supply of hospitals and pharmacies.

“There is no decision on new restrictions on the movement of people and the performance of their professional duties. The only exception to this, for the time being, are the municipalities of Debar and Centar Zhupa, as these regions are coronavirus hotspots and we have a crisis situation there, We’ll do our best to change this situation for the better as soon as possible.

“Bans on public gatherings are still in place. Control over the implementation of these measures for the benefit of the citizens will now strengthen.

“The public will be informed on daily basis of any new decision in relation with the state of emergency. Guidelines will be laid down to implement the decisions and make it clear for everyone how to act.

“All decisions will depend on all of us. On how we behave. If we adhere to the measures, if we follow the recommendations, for the protection of our families, our own protection, and the protection of the environment we live in, it will be much easier,” PM Spasovski posted.