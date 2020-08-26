Spasovski: SEEBRIG HQ’s move to Kumanovo acknowledges implementation of NATO standards

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Citizens of North Macedonia should be proud with another remarkable achievement, becoming in 2020 the host nation of SEEBRIG’s HQ, the same year the country joined NATO, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told the ceremony on the occasion of the activation of the South-Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG) HQ in North Macedonia from 2020 to 2026, held Wednesday in Kumanovo – based “Boro Menkov” barracks.

“Today marks the activation of the SEEBRIG HQ in the Kumanovo barracks. Preparations for the move finished on time, in line with NATO standards, thus allowing staff to carry on with their tasks,” Spasovski noted.

The PM, the government said in a press release, stressed that the move of SEEBRIG’s HQ to Kumanovo acknowledges implementation of NATO standards in North Macedonia and the country’s contribution to world peace and the fight against terrorism, via 4,000 Army members taking part in international missions.