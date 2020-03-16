Spasovski: Security Council first, leaders’ meeting on elections after

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – Party leaders will convene so that they take a decision on a postponement of the elections, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Monday.

“First, the Security Council will hold a session later today. We agreed at the last leaders’ meeting that decisions will be taken depending on the situation,” PM Spasovski told TV24.

Regarding the coronavirus developments, the PM has again urged citizens to abide by the recommendations and stay home, while adding that the situation in the area of Debar and Centar Zhupa, where a state of emergency has been declared, is calm.

“I expect citizens to observe the recommendations and refrain from travelling abroad. We should all contribute to improving the situation. I also call on young people not to seek alternative places for gatherings. We should all help – ourselves, our families and our country,” says Spasovski.