Spasovski says Government monitoring new infections, urges people to be responsible

Shtip, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – The Government is monitoring the situation with the new infections across the country and all people should demonstrate responsibility, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Thursday.

“I believe the situation of Shtip, with no infections and people thinking ‘this will not happen to us’, has led to a relaxed behavior, which in turn has led to new cases. Therefore, company owners and employees, all citizens should know they cannot act nonchalantly, because this endangers public health,” PM Spasovski told reporters in Shtip.

Several employees in a Shtip-based textile factory have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, leading to over 130 people put in isolation. The factory has been closed as a result.

The PM said institutions adopt and implement decisions, measures and recommendations, media outlets are active in distributing the information for the purpose of protecting the people’s health and lives.

“The least citizens can do is observe these measures, wear protective equipment and maintain social distance,” added Spasovski.