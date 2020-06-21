Spasovski: Raising public awareness important to fight coronavirus crisis

Skopje, 21 June (MIA) – In order to tackle the coronavirus crisis, it is important to raise public awareness and citizens to respect personal protective measures as well as institutions to react to violations as the protecting public health is a legal obligation, PM Oliver Spasovski said in an interview with 24 info.

“I expect everyone to show maximum responsibility and commitment to public health. That is the prerequisite for everywhere in the world, not only in our country in dealing with the corona crisis. Therefore, I urge everyone to be aware of the consequences of the health crisis. We will wear a mask, maintain a two-metre distance, we will not gather in large groups and maintain hand hygiene for as long as necessary. We must understand that dealing with the corona crisis means protecting health and lives of citizens,” Spasovski said.

He reminded that the government adopted three sets of economic measures to help citizens and businesses to save jobs, to revive the economy by increasing the consumption of Macedonian products and financial support for NGOs and domestic tourism.

“As a government, we are committed to tackling the consequences of the global health crisis and I would like to thank the conscientious citizens, healthcare workers, police officers and all other staff engaged in overcoming the crisis. We will succeed only by raising common awareness and commitment to the protection of public health,” Spasovski noted.

He also added that during the health crisis, no capital investment was stopped, and significant capital projects such as construction of roads, communal infrastructure, kindergartens, schools, and health facilities were completed.

“Capital projects are the engine of the economic growth and increase public spending and we will continue to work with increased dynamics,” he added.

He also referred to the work of the government and preparations for organising the July 15 early parliamentary elections.

“All necessary preparations are underway. In the past three years, we have shown to be responsible government that when there is political will, fair elections can be organised. Institutions, citizens, parties are obliged to contribute for voters to be able to cast their ballots in fair and democratic elections, thus ensuring the safety of voters,” Spasovski said.