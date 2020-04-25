Spasovski: Public health current priority, political issues to be discussed after coronacrisis

Skopje, 25 April 2020 (MIA) – We don’t know how long this health and economic crisis will last and what decisions will have to be made. Therefore, it’s only logical that we demonstrate political responsibility and make sure Parliament can act if the need arises. I expect all political stakeholder will rise to the challenge and make decisions in the best interest of the people and country, and not based on political calculations, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in interview with Faktor, published on Saturday.

This, he underlined, is a democratic country and in democracies the government is controlled by Parliament.

SDSM, the PM said, is as prepared for Parliamentary election as it was before the crisis. However, the party’s number one priority remains public health and managing the healthcare crisis. All efforts, Spasovski underlined, are focused on fighting the coronavirus.

He emphasized that the health situation will have to stabilize before stakeholders can discuss political issues.

“SDSM is as prepared for election as it was before the crisis. We’re currently focused on public health and I’m sure we’ll have the opportunity to discuss forming a new government at a later date,” Spasovski said.

The Prime Minister added that he we remain in home isolation for a few more days, despite testing negative for the coronavirus.

The government, he underlined, is planning to reopen the economy sector by sector. Bringing life back to normal, Spasovski added, will be a gradual process.

He denied accusations that the curfew was relaxed due to the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

After May 1, Spasovski said in the interview, officials will have a clearer picture on conditions at schools and kindergartens. Hospitality establishments, he added, will probably reopen in the second half of May.