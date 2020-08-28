Spasovski: Probishtip recorded growth in almost all areas during the modern development period

Skopje, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – PM Oliver Spasovski during his visit to Probishtip municipality congratulated Miners’ Day to all miners from the famous mining town and the religious holiday, the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, the patron of the municipality.

During the visit on Thursday, Spasovski addressed the session which marked the 65th anniversary of Probishtip municipality.

“This jubilee includes numerous successful stories that have and are still being created by the citizens of the municipality, the managements of the municipal institutions and the cooperation between the local and central government. During the period of modern development, when decentralization began to be implemented, the municipality of Probishtip recorded growth in almost all areas,” Spasovski said.

“The commitment to support local policies and balanced regional development has been and remains one of the top priorities of the government over the past three years, and I am confident that will continue in the upcoming period,” he added.

Spasovski noted that Probishtip and Neokazi industrial zone remain an example of the positive results of the support of domestic and foreign investments of the government.

“Recently, we welcomed the decision of the company Tab-Mak to expand its potential with new investment and new capacity and together with Cranfield Foundry, they are an example for all future investors in North Macedonia,” Spasovski said, adding that they are the fastest growing companies with foreign capital in the country.

He also said that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of capital investments did not stop. One segment of those investments is the construction of social flats.

“In cooperation with the local self-government, the government is building the first social flats in Probishtip intended for 48 families from socially vulnerable categories of citizens,” he said.

Probishtip mayor Dragan Anastasov congratulating Miners’ Day and the day of municipality voiced satisfaction that he can share with the citizens the successes and implemented projects over the past years.