Spasovski: Prespa Agreement accelerated North Macedonia’s path to Euro-Atlantic integration

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – The Prespa Agreement put an end to the three decade-long issue with Greece and laid the foundations for our better and desired future since the country’s independence – NATO membership and accelerating EU integration, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday on the second anniversary of the signing of the agreement.

“Today marks two years since the signing of the Prespa Agreement. With our neighbour Greece, we have reached a solution to the almost three-decade-old open issue, and the foundations have been laid for our better and desired future since the country’s independence. The Prespa Agreement is great victory for diplomacy and North Macedonia as it cleared and accelerated the path to our Euro-Atlantic integration. Our country joined NATO and EU is preparing our membership negotiating framework,” Spasovski said in a Facebook post.

We have achieved, he added, a historic solution for the international affirmation of our aspirations and for the realization of our strategic goals. To be part of the family of countries with strong economic development and prosperity, with recognised Macedonian identity.

“The Macedonian language or the Macedonian people are no longer disputable at any international forum or event. We are on our own, recognised by everyone in the international community. We have opened the pages of friendship with Greece. We are partners to two strongest and most influential organizations. We have torn down the wall that divided us and raised friendship between the two countries and nations, a friendship that we, as allies, will nurture and promote,” Spasovski said on Facebook.