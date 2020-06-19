Spasovski: Politicians in campaigning to send message that measures are being respected

Prilep,19 June 2020 (MIA) – Politicians can use other forms of campaigning to reaching out to voters during the pandemic. Campaign rallies are cancelled and the most important thing is for the politicians to send a message that the measures are being respected, PM Oliver Spasovski told reporters Friday when asked how the election campaign will be conducted and reaching out to voters.

“Parties can reach out to voters through media outlets, social media and other innovative ways through which we can present political concepts and to be safe for all of us and for the citizens. However, if social distancing and personal protective equipment will be ensured, mini meetings can be held with target groups aimed at presenting programme of political party. So, all the options available to us at the time of this pandemic will be used to reach out to citizens,” Spasovski said.

He noted that the most importantly is politicians to send a message that the measures are being respected, so that everyone can respect them as well.

“The most important thing is for the political parties to send the message that the measures are being respected. Politicians bear the greatest responsibility in this country, because if we want everyone else to respect the measures, we must be the first to do so,” Spasovski said during his visit to Prilep.