Spasovski: Political parties to be up to the task over PPO law

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski does not expect a slowdown in the adoption of the new Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO), saying that parties involved in the process need to cooperate.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 19 January 2020 14:34

