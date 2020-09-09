Spasovski: Police – citizens’ guardian and partner

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – Police – citizens’ guardian and partner – regardless of their ethnic or partisan background, gender, sexual orientation, social status, education, language, religion, political beliefs, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on Wednesday.

In his first press conference since assuming the post, Minister Spasovski said they would continue to implement the strategies they drafted in the recent period, contributing to a more efficient work of the Macedonian police.

“Good results come from motivated police officers, whose living standard and working conditions are continually improved, an aspect we should enhance in the coming period,” said Spasovski.

He said the rehabilitation of police facilities would continue, as will the procurement of new uniforms, along with the completion of the forensic department building.

The process of digitised services for citizens, modernisation of databases and functionality of the Prilep-based data centre would resume, alongside the introduction of a new concept of traffic safety in urban centres.

In addition, border crossings would be modernised through the instalment of digital readers of license plates, whereas the concept of a neighborhood police officer would be finalised.

The MoI will also continue to implement reforms in the field of cyber-security and cooperate with other institutions in the fight against crime and corruption.

The police provide its contribution in the successful implementation of the EU accession negotiations, namely Chapter 24-Justice, Freedom and Security, while fight against illegal migration and trafficking in humans will intensify.

Minister Spasovski added that the police would continue its cooperation with media in protecting journalists from verbal or physical attacks.

“Time of order, justice and discipline is coming. Laws have been adopted and now is the time for their swift and consistent implementation. The government will be the partner of all stakeholders in the legislative, the executive and the judiciary, the civil society, the media and all those who want to contribute in building a system of justice that will serve the citizens and the state,” noted Spasovski.