Spasovski-Plenkovic: Western Balkans Summit – strong message for region’s support

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski spoke over the phone with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, who is communicating with all participants of the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which was supposed to take place in Zagreb on May 7, the Government said on Tuesday.

PMs Spasovski and Plenkovic discussed the efforts in managing the COVID-19 crisis in both countries, and exchanged information and experiences in coping with the health crisis and economic effects. They expressed readiness for support in implementation of the measures, saying mutual support, assistance and European solidarity in action is the only way to overcome current challenges.

Spasovski said the Zagreb summit within the Croatian EU Presidency is a strong message that the Western Balkans remains a priority for the EU, despite the tough days for the region, Europe and the world because of the coronavirus crisis. He also sees optimism in the announcements over a plan for economic development and joint efforts to overcome the pandemic consequences.

In addition, Spasovski thanked Plenkovic for Croatia’s long-standing support, saying that North Macedonia remains committed to regional cooperation, acting as a strong partner of the EU Presidency in the management of the pandemic and all other common challenges, as well as in plans for development and cooperation, reads the press release.