Spasovski: Party agreement – first step to inclusive, fair and democratic elections

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – The agreement that party leaders reached on designating July 15 as the date for the early parliamentary elections is of exceptional interest for the citizens and the country’s perspective. This is the first step to inclusive, fair, democratic, European elections, which should become a regular practice in the future, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

PM Spasovski says the Government will ensure all necessary conditions for administering a safe electoral process from a health standpoint.

I assure citizens they will safely exercise their voting right, Spasovski wrote in a Facebook post.