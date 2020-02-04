0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Spasovski: Parties to secure consensus and compromise in adopting laws

We will continue the discussions aimed at securing the necessary consensus and the two-thirds majority in a bid to adopt the law, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told reporters Tuesday when asked about the meeting of the government and the opposition party working groups on PPO law.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 4 February 2020 13:52

