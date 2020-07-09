Spasovski: Over 300 km of stormwater sewage built in three years

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – In the past three years, we have built over 300 km of stormwater sewage in all municipalities in the country. Jurumleri is the only settlement in our country and in the region to have vacuum sewerage system, PM Oliver Spasovski said after overseeing the construction activities in Trubarevo and Jurumleri, accompanied by Gazi Baba mayor Boris Georgievski.

He told the media that even in extraordinary circumstances, the government is successfully implementing a long-term strategy for building infrastructure projects.

“The crisis caused by the pandemic did not hinder capital investment. Capital projects are being constructed at an accelerated pace. We are building infrastructure for everyone, in extraordinary circumstances, respecting the protective measures, thereby helping the economy in a very important period. We are working intensively on the local infrastructure in construction of additional 500 km of water supply system and sewerage, for which we have provided EUR 100 million for all municipalities,” Spasovski said.

He said that the 13 km sewerage system has been put into operation in Trubarevo, for the first time in 17 years, in which Gazi Baba municipality invested MKD 80 million.

Moreover, he said Jurumleri is the only settlement in our country and in the region to have vacuum sewerage system.

“The project for construction of vacuum sewerage and treatment plant for municipal waste water in Jurumleri is funded by the World Bank and the government. 3,100 meters of primary network have been built and 68 primary manholes have been installed,” Spasovski said.

He added with a new waste water treatment plant is being built near the river Vardar, as the second phase of the project with the funds of the World Bank, in the amount of MKD 72 million.

Mayor Georgievski said that two and a half years ago, there were settlements that did not have clean drinking water or sewerage network and with dedicated work and support from the government they managed to start fixing the decades-old problems.