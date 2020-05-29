Spasovski: Number of new COVID-19 cases is warning for people to respect measures

Rankovce, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Friday that the number of new COVID-19 cases is warning and at the same time an appeal that measures and protocols must be respected, warning that if this trend continues the restrictive measures may be reintroduced.

He said that the priority of all measures, protocols and recommendations introduced by the relevant institutions are to protect the health of the people. Those priorities were reason for the introduction of the state of emergency, as well as dealing with the health and economic crisis, however the state of emergency cannot last constantly, he said.

According to him, citizens must understand that the lives and health of families and loved ones are at risk. He said that the new cases come from the period of restrictive measures, however he announced that they will hold discussions today on possible extending the nation’s state of emergency.

“We were aware that after the lifting of the restrictive measures there will be some changes in the number of new cases, but protocols for operation of catering facilities have been adopted and other protocols adopted by relevant institutions and now citizens must respect them. The number of new COVID-19 cases is warning and at the same time an appeal that measures and protocols must be respected, warning that if this trend continues the restrictive measures may be reintroduced,” Spasovski said during his visit to Kriva Palanka.