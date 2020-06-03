Spasovski: No need for another state of emergency, elections on July 5

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – Elections must be held in accordance with regulations and the Government decision that interrupted the election-related activities. Therefore, the election deadlines will resume once the state of emergency ends, namely the 22 days until Election Day, which puts July 5 as a possible date. We need a functional state and elections will ensure this, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

“There are alternative ways to approach voters and promote the party programme. These pre-election activities and Election Day can be organized in accordance with the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and the Commission for Infectious Diseases,” PM Spasovski told TV24.

He says it is important for the country to have functional institutions.

“We cannot go on like this, there is no Parliament and the state of emergency is enforced so that the country can function through the Government. Putting an end to the Government’s decision to stop the election-related activities signals the start of the 22 days remaining to finish the election process. I am aware of the importance to have consensus over the date, this is why we had leaders’ meetings,” says Spasovski.

The PM said this situation will continue for a while and that the polls must take place as soon as possible.

“I expect all political parties to do their own analyses and take part in the elections,” adds Spasovski.

According to him, there is no need for another state of emergency.

“Elections are conditioned by the state of emergency, it must end so that the election deadlines continue. It all depends on the health situation, but July 5 elections require an end of the state of emergency on June 14,” notes Spasovski.

He adds that the state cannot function in this way, elections are a solution so that institutions can do their tasks with full capacity.

“What will happen in a month, two months or three months? This situation will not end overnight. We will do everything to have safe elections. If we are wearing a mask in the market, in the restaurant, why can’t we wear one in polling stations,” says Spasovski.

He says people must be aware that the virus will stay, they cannot be fully isolated and life must go on.

“Therefore it is important to observe the recommendations by health authorities, wear protective equipment, maintain physical distance, avoid gatherings, namely maximum observance of all protocols,” concludes Spasovski.