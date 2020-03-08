0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Spasovski: March 8 symbolizes struggle for rights, equality of women across the globe

International Women's Day-March 8 is a symbol of the struggle for rights and equality of women across the globe. This day calls for continuation of the efforts to overcome conservative and outdated principles on the role of women, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in a video statement on Sunday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 8 March 2020 12:23
