Spasovski: March 27 written in golden letters in country’s history

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia is officially the 30th NATO member-state. March 27 is written in golden letters in our history. We achieved the first out of two strategic goals, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski after the depositing of the North Atlantic Treaty Instrument of Ratification in Washington.

“Today we deposited the North Atlantic Treaty Instrument of Ratification at the U.S. Department of State. Republic of North Macedonia is officially the new, 30th NATO member,” PM Spasovski wrote in a Facebook post.

He says the dream of all generations that invested themselves in the decades-long aspiration to make the country a NATO member has been achieved.

“As of today, we are part of the global processes together with our Alliance partners, becoming a factor of stability and security in the region. We will cope with all threats to security alongside our allies, maintaining peace across the globe. Long live Republic of North Macedonia – NATO member,” says Spasovski.