Spasovski: Let’s demonstrate responsibility during Easter holidays

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Thursday in a video-address that the Government would function smoothly despite him being in home isolation. He urged everyone to demonstrate responsibility and observe recommendations to prevent the coronavirus spread during the Easter holidays.

PM Spasovski is in self-isolation after having contact with Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After the news that Mayor Dimitrievski is positive to COVID-19 and considering the fact that yesterday we had a meeting with the Kumanovo Crisis HQ, I am in self-isolation following recommendations by epidemiologists. I wish Dimitrievski a speedy recovery and good health. I will do my job as PM from my home, the Government will function smoothly, through video-conference, and we will carry out our responsibilities on a daily basis, in these extraordinary circumstances. The Crisis HQ and the Government will meet daily through a video link,” said Spasovski.

According to him, the coronavirus spread is within projections, without a sharp rise in infections and a rise in recoveries.

“In order to maintain the control over the virus spread and come to a moment when the number of recoveries exceeds the number of infections, we must all give our contribution. We need to demonstrate seriousness and responsibility. This is the only way to succeed,” noted Spasovski.

He said there is no room for improvisation or faults.

“The two-meter social distancing should be perceived as a rule. It is not that difficult. Move away two steps from the person next to you or ask others to do the same. No hard feelings, it’s about our health. Your life, our life, mine and yours, the lives of all citizens,” added Spasovski.

In light of the Easter holidays, the PM urged everyone to demonstrate responsibility and calmness during the full lockdown over the extended weekend.

“The entire world is celebrating Easter differently this year. The same goes for us. We will pray in our homes, with our close ones instead of visiting churches. The priests will be there to send their messages and prayers. We must stay in our homes. There should be no improvisation in this aspect. Let’s not play with our health and life. You all know we can do this through faith, caution, patience and responsibility. Let’s do this together so that the time for stabilization and elimination of restrictions comes sooner. Yes, life has changed, but it is the same around the world. Let’s take up this challenge and prevail,” underlined PM Spasovski in the video-address.