Spasovski: Kumanovo lockdown to be discussed at Government session

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – A Government session later today will focus on the possibility of enforcing a 14-day lockdown in Kumanovo, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said on Saturday.

“The size of the city, the surrounding, the region, the effect of these measures will be considered when taking this decision,” PM Spasovski told reporters during an online video session dedicated to COVID-19.

Regarding Bulgaria’s position on the Macedonian minority and the Macedonian language, he said the negotiating framework is currently harmonized.

“The Friendship Treaty we have signed with Bulgaria will be the foundation in the talks between the two governments, and EU negotiations will also consider the framework of this treaty,” added Spasovski.