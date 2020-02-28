0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Spasovski-Kluge: North Macedonia implements WHO coronavirus recommendations

The situation with coronavirus disease in the world and in the country, protective mechanisms against the coronavirus undertaken by the states, as well as the implementation of health care reforms, were the topics discussed at Friday’s meeting between Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director for Europe.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 28 February 2020 13:05
