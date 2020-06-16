Spasovski: July 15 a day for decisions and country’s rescue from crisis

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – The elections are here to rescue the country. We need an active Parliament, we need a fully functional political Government, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

PM Spasovski says in a Facebook post that July 15 is a day for decisions and the country’s rescue from the crisis.

“July 15 is the day when citizens will confirm that the country continues on the right path, the path to development and progress, economic growth and integration. SDSM’s policies will win on July 15,” says Spasovski.