Spasovski: Judiciary to be purged of corrupt judges and prosecutors

Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – We have set the foundations for the state governed by the rule of law and now is the turn for the judiciary to be purged of corrupt judges and prosecutors, says Oliver Spasovski, who heads the list of SDSM-led coalition “We Can” in the second election district.

“We have worked over the past three years on the awareness and accountability of the executive so that no one dares to interfere in the work of the judiciary, as was the case during the dark times of the regime. We adopted the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office that guarantees a court outcome of all high-level corruption cases. Our programme focuses on order, discipline and justice. The first priority will be to purge the judiciary, which includes remnants of the Gruevism,” Spasovski told a press conference in Gazi Baba on Saturday.

According to him, judges and prosecutors are obliged to deliver the rule of law and equality of justice.

“Our country has joined NATO and is about to start the EU accession negotiations, with the first chapters being the judiciary and the respect of human rights. Justice is not a choice but a duty of those who manage the institutions on behalf of the citizens, and are therefore obliged to be accountable, transparent, honest and fair before themselves and the state,” added Spasovski.