Spasovski: It’s the duty of every politician to debate, offer choice to citizens

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said the failure of VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Vlado Misajlovski to show up for a second face-off, which was scheduled for Wednesday evening, only confirms that “regime is the opposition’s concept.”

“I thought that tonight Misajlovski and I would face arguments at the level of concepts. The fact that he didn’t show up for this debate either, gives us the right to conclude that continuation of the regime is their concept. Avoiding debates is what they used to do, and they are still doing it,” Spasovski said during Wednesday’s “Only the Truth” on Kanal 5 TV.

According to him, now that the country has joined NATO and is to open EU accession talks soon, in which everyone is free and democracy rules, every politician has a far bigger duty to debate and offer choice to citizens based on ideas and programs.

“This is why we rightly say that in the coming elections one of the options is the SDSM-led We Can coalition, which guarantees a clear perspective, clear vision on what has been done so far, and a clear perspective on what needs to be done next. The other option is falling back into the regime,” Spasovski pointed out.

According to a notification VMRO-DPMNE had sent to Kanal 5 TV, Misajlovski’s absence from Wednesday’s debate was due to party-related obligations.

As regards the possibility of reintroducing restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis, Spasovski said there was no basis for it and it was enough to comply with measures in place.

“The number of cases is slowing down. We’re very transparent, the algorithm hasn’t been changed, and this is the policy we’ll continue to follow. Measures are taken in a bid to contain the virus, we’re focused on people’s awareness in terms of observance of measures. There’s no basis for drastic restrictions. Such restrictions gave results, now measures are targeted. What needs to be done is to comply with measures, wear a face mask and keep a safe physical distance,” Spasovski pointed out.

He noted that opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski had shown frivolity by going to the gym and restaurant against recommendations at the time.

“It’s important that we’re responsible,” Spasovski said.

In addition, Spasovski pointed out that voting in the coming elections is safe, and voter turnout is necessary for a Government that will be ready to respond to the health and economic crisis.

Spasovski urged all citizens to go to the polls, wear protective equipment and help the country by casting their votes.