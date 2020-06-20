Spasovski: Irrigation project on river Vardar’s southern valley crucial for agricultural development

Valandovo, 20 June 2020 (MIA) – PM Oliver Spasovski and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski during their visit to Valandovo on Saturday oversaw construction activities of the second phase of the irrigation project on river Vardar’s southern valley.

“With the realization of this project, farmers will have a drastic reduction in water costs. Irrigation of new 2,150 hectares of agricultural land will be provided. This will be beneficial for farmers, because the current irrigation system is outdated and farmers have losses in their agricultural production. It is foreseen the project to be completed by May 2021,” Spasovski said.

“Projects for construction and reconstruction of modern irrigation systems are being intensively implemented together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy. The second phase of the irrigation project on the southern valley of the Vardar river, worth over EUR 24.3 million, is a capital investment in agriculture which will significantly contribute to the creation of modern and European agriculture. Agriculture southeastern region is one of the main pillars for the development of the overall economy,” he noted.

Spasovski also added that he will oversee the construction activities of three infrastructure projects on the local road network that are part of the government’s programme for financial support to local government and signed agreements with 80 municipalities in which over 200 projects worth over EUR 38 million, are being implemented.

Dimkovski noted that the successful implementation of irrigation project on river Vardar’s southern valley shows government’s commitment to capital investments in agriculture.

“The project foresees rehabilitation and modernization of the infrastructure of the irrigation system in Valandovo which is located in the southern part of the river Vardar. So far, over 75 percent of the distribution networks have been built, and the preparatory work on the main pipeline has been completed,” Dimkovski added.

Dimkovski said that the total value of the project amounts EUR 24.3 million, of which 30 percent is provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy and the remaining 70 percent is secured as grant and a loan from the German Development Bank KfW.

He informed that the three infrastructure projects entered the final phase of construction in Valandovo areas.