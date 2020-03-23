Spasovski inspects curfew observance

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – A curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. has been imposed across the country as of Sunday evening, with Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, additional Minister of Interior Slavjanka Petrovska and Public Security Bureau director Sasho Tasevski inspecting its observance.

PM Spasovski said the country should stay united and respect the decisions by institutions so that it emerges victorious from the coronavirus battle.

“This is the first time on record that a curfew has been imposed. Nothing is the same and we must act responsibly. Citizens must observe the measure and instructions by police officers,” said Spasovski.

He urged citizens to stay home and not go out unless necessary.

“Let me thank the health workers, police and army, fire fighters, utility enterprises, journalists. We all stand together on the battlefront for the people’s health. We must stand united and respect decisions by institutions, stick together, stay healthy and emerge victorious from this battle,” said Spasovski.