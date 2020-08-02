Spasovski: Ilinden set strongest foundation of Macedonian statehood

Skopje, 2 August 2020 (MIA) – In the spirit of our Ilinden fighters we extended our hand of cooperation to all neighbors and obtained their trust. This open approach resulted in the Prespa Agreement and the Friendship Treaty, which turned North Macedonia into a success story. The country became the shining light on the Balkans, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in his Republic Day-Ilinden address at the Skopje fortress (Kale) on Sunday.

“The Ilinden principles do not face the past but the future. Ilinden is deeply engraved into our memory as a living legacy. These principles are our clear sign on the road to EU,” said PM Spasovski.

As part of the powerful NATO family, he added, North Macedonia has become a factor of stability in the region, exporter of security and a country where citizens enjoy a safe future.

“We are no longer alone. We are an alliance. Our North Macedonia will never be put under the question mark or isolated from the rest of the world,” said Spasovski.

He added that the realization of the two strategic objectives required bold decisions.

“We did not let narrow-minded political attitudes and personal interests bring into question the long-standing dream. Macedonian statehood and freedom are not gifts but achievements that yielded much sacrifice. This sacrifice motivates us to build a better and more just society for all. We have made the turnaround that the country needed. We coped with the biggest challenges from the devastation we found. We are also coping with the threats posed by the pandemic,” noted Spasovski.

He said that Ilinden set the strongest foundation of Macedonian statehood, both in 1903 and 1944 – the pillars of the Republic and the statehood.

“The struggle of all our Ilinden fighters was never motivated by territories or domination of a country or people over another. Starting from the Krushevo Manifesto and followed by the ASNOM Declaration and decisions, they call on all honest, well-intentioned citizens, regardless of gender, religion and ethnicity, guided only by the wish for a better life, to take part in the fight for a free and just Macedonian state,” said Spasovski.

The PM said Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Vlachs, Serbs, Roma, Bosniaks and all others had won together, ensuring North Macedonia’s NATO membership and start of EU accession negotiations, the country that the international community declared the most successful story on the Western Balkans over the past three years.

“That is why we celebrate this year’s Republic Day with the slogan ‘Victory for All’, because Ilinden and ASNOM are symbols of unity not divisions. Today we are celebrating a holiday for a better tomorrow of all future generations as a pledge that we will continue together in the future,” stressed Spasovski.

According to him, today we are standing proud before the national flag, proudly speaking the Macedonian language.

“We proudly celebrate the Macedonian language that was registered as the official language of the Macedonian state at Ilinden 1944 and today inscribed in the country’s UN ID as Macedonian language,” said Spasovski.

Spasovski congratulated Republic Day and said Ilinden and ASNOM accumulated the continuity in the establishment of the Macedonian statehood.