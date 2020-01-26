0_Web_Front page - SliderCivil SocietyPoliticsVideo statement

Spasovski: I expect PPO talks to continue, bill in Parliament very soon

The public prosecution bill will be forwarded to Parliament very soon, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told a press conference on Sunday, urging all political parties, parliamentary groups and independent MPs to continue talks with Government. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 26 January 2020 14:21

