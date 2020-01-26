Spasovski: I expect PPO talks to continue, bill in Parliament very soon

Поврзани вести
“Honeyland’s” Samir Ljuma and Fejmi Daut receive ASC’s first documentary award
26 January 2020 17:01
No need to panic about coronavirus; precautions in place starting Monday
26 January 2020 13:17
Nuredini: The only hazardous waste in our country is communal waste
25 January 2020 17:56
EU’s Michel oversees construction of wastewater collectors at Vardar river
25 January 2020 17:02
Zaev: Possible to pass PPO law by February 11
25 January 2020 15:42
Spasovski, Zaev send condolences to quake victims in Turkey
25 January 2020 11:31
Провери го и оваClose
-
MIA FLASH26 January 2020 15:09
-
Military parades, citizenship law protests mark India’s Republic Day26 January 2020 15:01
-
At least 35 dead in Turkey as quake rescue efforts continue26 January 2020 11:32